George Oakley's hat-trick gives Morton dramatic win at Dundee United By Press Association January 6 2024, 5.21pm

Dundee United played host to Morton (Peter Byrne/PA) George Oakley's hat-trick extended Morton's unbeaten run in the cinch Championship to seven games after a dramatic 3-2 win at Dundee United. Morton made a bright start and were two goals ahead after 36 minutes thanks to Oakley's first-half double. United reduced the deficit almost immediately through Kai Fotheringham's header and Louis Moult equalised for the hosts from close range just before half-time. Dundee United, who remain second in the table, had Craig Sibbald sent off in the 88th minute and were made to pay as Oakley completed his treble.