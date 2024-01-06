Solihull Moors ease to victory over struggling Woking

Solihull Moors comfortably saw off Vanarama National League strugglers Woking 3-0 at Damson Park.

Padraig Amond hit a post for Woking in the first minute of the game, but Solihull took the lead in the 42nd minute when James Clarke headed in a corner.

Three minutes after the break the hosts doubled their advantage, this time Callum Maycock scoring on the turn.

Amond had a shot cleared off the line as Woking sought a response, but Mark Beck made sure of the points for Solihull 15 minutes from time with a volley in off a post.