Ten-man Eastleigh fight back to earn FA Cup third round replay against Newport

Vanarama National League outfit Eastleigh recovered from a goal down with 10 men to earn a replay after a 1-1 draw at Newport.

The home side wasted a host of chances in the first half before Eastleigh defender George Langston was shown a straight red card for an elbow on Harry Charsley in the 38th minute.

The 10 men were almost ahead three minutes into the second half when a long ball over the top of the home defence sent Chris Maguire through on goal and despite his shot beating Nick Townsend, his effort rebounded off a post.

County finally broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when defender James Clarke was first to Shane McLoughlin’s corner and swept the ball past Joe McDonnell from inside the area.

But they could not find the crucial second goal to kill off the non-league side, and they were made to pay for their profligacy.

Clarke was adjudged to have brought down Paul McCallum in the box after 82 minutes and Maguire blasted the penalty high into the top corner.