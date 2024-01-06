Falkirk go eight points clear at top of Scottish League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Falkirk go eight points clear at top of Scottish League One

By Press Association
John McGlynn’s Falkirk won their fifth straight league game (Steve Welsh/PA)
Falkirk moved eight points clear at the top of Scottish League One as they edged out Queen of the South 1-0 for a fifth straight victory.

Aidan Nesbitt netted a minute into the second half as the leaders extended their unbeaten run to a club-record 24 games.

That stretched their advantage at the top as second-placed Hamilton saw their fixture away to Stirling postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Third-placed Cove Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw by Kelty Hearts, who came from 2-0 down in the second half as goals from Alfie Bavidge and Adam Corbett cancelled out early strikes from Rumarn Burrell and Mitch Megginson.

Fourth-placed Montrose were held to a 2-2 draw at struggling Annan after being reduced to nine men, leaving them only one point clear of Alloa who saw off rock-bottom Edinburgh 3-1.

Montrose fell behind to a 22nd-minute Tommy Muir goal but levelled moments later through Graham Webster’s penalty.

Montrose’s Kane Hester was then sent off before Kai Nugent put the hosts in front, only for Kerr Waddell to level it 14 minutes from time. Michael Gardyne was then shown a second yellow card in stoppage time.

In League Two, leaders Stenhousemuir recorded a 10th straight win, beating Forfar 2-1 with goals from Gregor Buchanan and Nicky Jamieson. Stuart Morrison got the reply for the visitors.

The Warriors sit 14 points clear of the Spartans, who moved up to second with a 1-0 win over Peterhead which puts them level on points with the Blue Toon. Blair Henderson got the only goal in the 78th minute.

Bottom club Clyde earned only their second win of the season as they hung on to beat Bonnyrigg Rose 3-2. Clyde raced into a 3-0 lead with first-half goals from Connor Young, Logan Dunachie and Alex King, and then hung on as Smart Osadolor scored a late brace for the visitors.

Second-half penalties from Russell Dingwall and Liam Harvey saw Elgin come from behind to beat Stranraer 2-1 after falling behind to Deryn Lang’s 24th-minute goal.

East Fife won 2-1 at Dumbarton, with Brogan Walls getting the winner after Michael Ruth cancelled out Kieran Millar’s opener.