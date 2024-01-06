Falkirk go eight points clear at top of Scottish League One

Falkirk moved eight points clear at the top of Scottish League One as they edged out Queen of the South 1-0 for a fifth straight victory.

Aidan Nesbitt netted a minute into the second half as the leaders extended their unbeaten run to a club-record 24 games.

That stretched their advantage at the top as second-placed Hamilton saw their fixture away to Stirling postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Third-placed Cove Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw by Kelty Hearts, who came from 2-0 down in the second half as goals from Alfie Bavidge and Adam Corbett cancelled out early strikes from Rumarn Burrell and Mitch Megginson.

Fourth-placed Montrose were held to a 2-2 draw at struggling Annan after being reduced to nine men, leaving them only one point clear of Alloa who saw off rock-bottom Edinburgh 3-1.

Montrose fell behind to a 22nd-minute Tommy Muir goal but levelled moments later through Graham Webster’s penalty.

Montrose’s Kane Hester was then sent off before Kai Nugent put the hosts in front, only for Kerr Waddell to level it 14 minutes from time. Michael Gardyne was then shown a second yellow card in stoppage time.

In League Two, leaders Stenhousemuir recorded a 10th straight win, beating Forfar 2-1 with goals from Gregor Buchanan and Nicky Jamieson. Stuart Morrison got the reply for the visitors.

The Warriors sit 14 points clear of the Spartans, who moved up to second with a 1-0 win over Peterhead which puts them level on points with the Blue Toon. Blair Henderson got the only goal in the 78th minute.

Bottom club Clyde earned only their second win of the season as they hung on to beat Bonnyrigg Rose 3-2. Clyde raced into a 3-0 lead with first-half goals from Connor Young, Logan Dunachie and Alex King, and then hung on as Smart Osadolor scored a late brace for the visitors.

Second-half penalties from Russell Dingwall and Liam Harvey saw Elgin come from behind to beat Stranraer 2-1 after falling behind to Deryn Lang’s 24th-minute goal.

East Fife won 2-1 at Dumbarton, with Brogan Walls getting the winner after Michael Ruth cancelled out Kieran Millar’s opener.