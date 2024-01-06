Scott Lindsey hails ‘unbelievable character’ as Crawley triumph at Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Lindsey hails ‘unbelievable character’ as Crawley triumph at Bradford

By Press Association
Scott Lindsey enjoyed Crawley’s win at Bradford (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Scott Lindsey enjoyed Crawley’s win at Bradford (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Scott Lindsey praised Crawley’s character after they scored twice in stoppage time to clinch a dramatic 4-2 win at Bradford.

The visitors had been trailing 2-1 before Adam Campbell’s 85th-minute equaliser.

They then went on to complete a stunning comeback with Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos scoring in the 10 added minutes.

Manager Lindsey said: “It was a big victory. We showed unbelievable character and sometimes that wins you games.

“We weren’t at our best and they’re a really good side. We defended brilliantly and resiliently and kept believing we could get something from the game.

“Even when we brought it back to be level again, we still had that endeavour to go and win it. I’m really proud of the players.

“Graham (Alexander) is a great manager and they’re a really tough side to play against. They asked a lot of questions of us but we dug in deep and showed brilliant character.

“I remember speaking to the players in pre-season about having a good dressing room, being able to tidy things up so when anyone is being unprofessional the others pull them into line.

“I said how important that togetherness is and how it can win you games. We’ve built that and I’m so pleased.”

Orsi, who has scored four goals in two games, had headed Crawley in front in the first half.

Liam Ridehalgh equalised and then the home side went in front. Corey Addai appeared to have saved Andy Cook’s penalty but the ball rebounded over the line off his ankle.

But Campbell equalised before Orsi restored Crawley’s lead with his fourth goal in two games and substitute Lolos blasted a fourth.

Bradford manager Alexander was shocked by his team’s second loss in a week.

He said: “The scoreline doesn’t reflect the overall game but we have to take it on the chin.

“We changed our mindset after going 2-1 up and allowed them to come back in.

“We went to protect the lead instead of staying on the front foot. We became flat as a team.

“We became a back five with too much space for the midfield to cover and they played through us and got the equaliser.

“It was a real harsh lesson for us in how good we’ve been at pressing teams and not allowing them easy space. It was too easy for them to play through our team.

“We’ve been so good at being aggressive in our pressing. Sometimes you make mistakes and get away with it but we haven’t done that today.

“There was almost a sigh of relief after we got in front. But that has relaxed our minds and we went about it the wrong way with the way we finished the game.”