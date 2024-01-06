Michael Appleton keeping faith Charlton can improve going forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Appleton keeping faith Charlton can improve going forward

By Press Association
Charlton manager Michael Appleton is upbeat despite a frustrating draw (Ben Whitley/PA)
Charlton manager Michael Appleton remains positive about his side’s fortunes going forward despite them conceding another late goal in a 3-3 draw at Port Vale.

The Addicks led on three occasions, through Corey Blackett-Taylor, Daniel Kanu and Tyreece Campbell, but goals from Ethan Chislett and Uche Ikpeazu were added to by Gavin Massey’s fantastic curling effort in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to earn Vale a point.

It comes on the back of conceding late goals in recent losses to Oxford, Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient, as well as draws with Burton and Cambridge, amid a seven-match winless run in Sky Bet League One.

“There’s times when I just want to get myself on the pitch and deal with it,” Appleton said.

“But I think I mentioned it last week, and certainly I’ve mentioned it this week, we’ve got to keep putting ourselves in that position – that’s the most important thing.

“So when you’re on a run and got a spell like this, it’s dead easy to lose two, three-nil.

“When you don’t go ahead in a game or you concede the first goal, or allow the opposition to sort of get away from you, you think next week it’s not going happen.

“But the one thing the players are really good at is getting themselves in that position time and time again.

“Now ultimately, at some point, we’ve got to get over the line and we’ve got to see it out.

“But I’m a firm believer that if you do keep putting yourselves into that position, (and add) one or two maybe new faces et cetera to give everyone else a lift, that’ll happen.”

Port Vale boss Andy Crosby believes his team should have taken all three points, even though they had to come from behind three times to secure a share of the spoils.

“We should have won in my opinion,” he said.

“If we continue to do what we’re doing without the ball, we’re going to become a mid-table team that doesn’t achieve what it should do.

“When you give presents like we did away to a team like that, you’re not going to win games of football.

“We dominated the game, we’ve given chances away to the opposition and it’s just a present.

“We’ve had so many opportunities ourselves.”

Crosby’s side have moved up to 14th in the table, one place behind Charlton who they continue to trail only by goal difference.

He also reserved praise for Charlton goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer, who produced a number of excellent saves.

“Their keeper is the man of the match by an absolute mile,” Crosby added.

“We’ve scored three goals, we should have scored more.

“We’ve collected one point, we should have collected three.”