Sam Kerr suffers ACL injury in Chelsea training camp

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the club’s warm weather training in Morocco.

The Blues and Australia striker will begin rehabilitation with the club’s medical team and is likely to be out for an extended period.

Kerr’s injury is a big loss to Emma Hayes’ side, who are looking to win their fourth successive Women’s Super League title.

The Matildas captain has scored four goals in eight games for the Blues in the WSL this season and has impressed in the Champions League, scoring five goals in four.

Kerr has been a key part of Chelsea’s success since she joined from Chicago Red Stars in the 2019-20 season.

The 2023 Ballon d’Or runner-up scored the winner during the west London sides’ 1-0 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup final last May.

Australia’s Sam Kerr (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Kerr’s second-half strike helped the Blues to their third successive FA Cup trophy.

The attacker was relied on heavily by Hayes last season after Chelsea’s other striking options Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder suffered long-term injuries.

Kerr played in 21 out of Chelsea’s 22 WSL fixtures last season before her final day brace at Reading sealed another title for the Blues.