York snatch late equaliser against Boreham Wood

Adam Crookes grabbed an injury-time equaliser for National League draw specialists York, levelling after a long-range strike from Boreham Wood’s Chris Bush.

Bush let fly from distance in the 83rd minute, summoning enough power to beat the best efforts of Minstermen goalkeeper George Sykes-Kenworthy for his first of the season.

That looked to be enough to seal back-to-back victories for Luke Garrard’s men, who had withstood good chances from Billy Chadwick and Will Davies, but they could not hang on.

York did not relent and grabbed a point for the fourth time in five games, and the 12th time this season, when Crookes nodded home via a deflection off Wood’s Matt Robinson following a goalmouth scramble.