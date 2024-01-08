On this day in 2018: Andy Murray undergoes first major hip surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2018: Andy Murray undergoes first major hip surgery

By Press Association
Andy Murray during the 2017 Wimbledon championships (John Walton/PA)
Andy Murray during the 2017 Wimbledon championships (John Walton/PA)

Andy Murray underwent major hip surgery on this day in 2018.

The three-time major champion surprised the tennis world by announcing he had gone under the knife in a bid to eradicate worsening hip concerns.

The British star declared the surgery a success at the time and targeted a return to tennis’ very pinnacle.

“I’m very optimistic because, having spoken to the surgeon, he was very happy about how it went,” Murray said.

“He felt my hip will be feeling better than it did a year ago.

“I was still doing fine a year ago, ranked number one in the world.”

Leading hip surgeon John O’Donnell’s confidence in Murray’s recovery would ultimately not materialise in the craved manner, however.

Murray at Wimbledon in 2023 (Steven Paston/PA)
Murray has continued his career but not gone beyond the third round of a grand slam (Steven Paston/PA)

The two-time Olympic champion was able to make a full playing return, but did not overcome the hip problem in the desired fashion.

Murray in fact all but admitted his retirement in a tearful press conference in January 2019, having been forced to accept his ongoing debilitating and painful hip situation. A premature tribute montage was played on court at the Australian Open before he ultimately underwent a second surgery later that month.

That hip resurfacing procedure allowed him to return to the tour, winning the 2019 European Open in Antwerp and reaching three further ATP finals and the top 50 in the world rankings, though the last time he went beyond the third round at a grand slam was in 2017.