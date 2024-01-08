What next for Chelsea after Sam Kerr’s ACL injury?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What next for Chelsea after Sam Kerr’s ACL injury?

By Press Association
Sam Kerr is set for a spell on the sidelines (Steven Paston/PA)
Chelsea announced on Sunday that forward Sam Kerr sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during their warm weather training in Morocco.

The Australia international is now likely to be out for an extended period.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at how Chelsea can cope without Kerr.

How big is Kerr’s loss?

Sam Kerr
Kerr has scored four WSL goals this year (Steven Paston/PA)

Kerr’s absence is a huge loss for Chelsea, who are chasing their fifth successive Women’s Super League title.

The two-time WSL Golden Boot winner is a prolific goalscorer for the team, scoring four in eight league games this season. Her 21 league goals in her first full season in 2020-21 was a WSL record until broken last season by Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly, and she followed it up with 20 and then 12.

Kerr has also been influential in their Champions League campaign this year, bagging five goals in four, and she has 95 in all competitions in her time at the club.

Who can Hayes turn to?

Lauren James
Lauren James is an option for Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea have plenty of options to turn to in Kerr’s absence. Fran Kirby has also been making her return from injury this season, while her England team-mate Lauren James has scored seven goals in nine league games.

There could also be a chance for Aggie Beever-Jones, a Chelsea academy product who has had previous loans with Bristol City and Everton.

The 20-year-old has struggled to get consistent starts in the WSL this season but makes an impact whenever she comes off the bench and in her six appearances as a substitute for Chelsea has scored four goals, with her season total being five.

Will Chelsea look to the transfer market?

Possibly – there is plenty for Hayes to chew over in the transfer window but it will be difficult to find a like-for-like replacement for Kerr.

Chelsea already have plenty of attacking talent and Hayes could opt to shuffle the pack at the top of the pitch.

Pre-season moves for Americans Mia Fishel and Catarina Macario could prove inspired now that Kerr is missing for a prolonged period of time. Macario was handed the coveted number nine shirt while Fishel grabbed a debut goal against Tottenham, though she has not scored for the club since.