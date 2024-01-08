A closer look at Maidstone United as FA Cup minnows enter uncharted territory

Maidstone United produced the biggest FA Cup upset at the weekend as the lowest-ranked team left in the competition beat Stevenage to reach the fourth round.

The sixth-tier club are waiting to learn who they face next after a 1-0 victory against the League One side sealed their sixth FA Cup win this season and a place in the hat for Monday night’s draw.

Here, the PA news agency turns the spotlight on The Stones, who have reached the fourth round for the first time.

Route to the fourth round

Second qualifying round – Steyning Town 1-4 Maidstone

Third qualifying round – Winchester City 0-2 Maidstone

Fourth qualifying round – Torquay 0-2 Maidstone

First round proper – Chesham United 0-2 Maidstone

Second round proper – Maidstone 2-1 Barrow

Third round proper – Maidstone 1-0 Stevenage

Upsetting the odds

Sam Corne, scoring Maidstone’s winning penalty against Stevenage, was also on target in the previous round against Barrow (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Maidstone reached the third round proper for the first time since 1987 when coming from behind to beat League Two promotion-chasers Barrow 2-1 last month thanks to goals from Sam Corne and Bivesh Gurung, who fired a superb 74th-minute winner. Against Stevenage on Saturday, midfielder Corne kept a cool head to convert a first-half penalty and that was enough to dump out Steve Evans’ League One high-flyers, who are 69 places above The Stones in the league pyramid.

Elokobi eyes dream tie with Wolves

Manager George Elokobi said after his side’s win on Saturday that it would be a dream come true if they were drawn to play his former club Wolves in the fourth round. Elokobi, who moved to England from Cameroon aged 16, spent six years as a defender at Molineux before ending his playing career with The Stones and also had spells at Colchester, Oldham and Leyton Orient. “Whoever we draw, it’s a privilege and a great time to be a Maidstone United player, fan, for the management team, owners and backroom staff. It is a historic day,” he said.

Boom and bust

Maidstone won promotion to the Football League for the first time in 1989 but at the end of their third season in the old Fourth Division, the club’s debts had spiralled out of control and they were liquidated in 1992. A new club, Maidstone Invicta, was established in the Kent County League Fourth Division and in 1995 they changed their name to Maidstone United. They have had two spells in the National League since 2016 and were relegated to National League South last season.

Home from home

Maidstone’s Gallagher Stadium was opened in July 2012 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

During their spell in the Football League, Maidstone were forced to play home games at Dartford as their ground was not up to standard and they were without a stadium of their own until 2012 when the £2.8million Gallagher Stadium was opened in the town on James Whatman Way. After several improvements, the ground now has a seated capacity of 4,200. Maidstone are currently fifth in the National League South table, 13 points behind leaders Yeovil.