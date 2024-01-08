Franz Beckenbauer a member of exclusive World Cup-winning club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Franz Beckenbauer a member of exclusive World Cup-winning club

By Press Association
Franz Beckenbauer and Didier Deschamps have both won the World Cup as a player and a manager (PA images)
Franz Beckenbauer and Didier Deschamps have both won the World Cup as a player and a manager (PA images)

Franz Beckenbauer is one of only three men to have won the World Cup as both player and manager.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the members of football’s most exclusive club.

Mario Zagallo

No one man can boast more success at the World Cup than Brazilian Mario Zagallo, who died at the weekend at the age of 92. Zagallo played alongside a 17-year-old Pele in the 1958 final as Brazil won the title for the first of three times in 12 years in 1958 with a 5-2 victory over hosts Sweden, and repeated the feat four years later in Chile, when they beat Czechoslovakia 3-1 in the final. He was in the dugout by the time arguably the greatest side to have graced the competition completed a treble in 1970 with a 4-1 demolition of Italy in Mexico City, and served as assistant to Carlos Alberta Parreira when they got the better of the Italians on penalties at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl in 1994.

Franz Beckenbauer

West Germany skipper Franz Beckenbauer raises the World Cup in 1974
West Germany skipper Franz Beckenbauer raises the World Cup in 1974 (PA)

West Germany’s Beckenbauer – or ‘Der Kaiser’ as he was known to his adoring fans – suffered the disappointment of losing to England in the 1966 final at Wembley, a game in which he and the late Sir Bobby Charlton famously cancelled each other out only for Geoff Hurst to plunder a hat-trick which later helped to earn him a knighthood too. The Germans, who ended England’s title defence at the quarter-final stage in Mexico four years later, had to wait until 1974 for captain Beckenbauer to get his hands on the trophy on home soil, bouncing back from Johan Neeskens’ early penalty to beat the Netherlands 2-1 in the final. He repeated the feat as a coach in 1990 when, with his side having edged out Sir Bobby Robson’s England on penalties in the semi-finals, Andreas Brehme’s spot-kick saw off Argentina at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

Didier Deschamps

France head coach Didier Deschamps guided France to a second World Cup triumph in 2018
France head coach Didier Deschamps guided France to a second World Cup triumph in 2018 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Disparagingly dismissed by former team-mate Eric Cantona as a “water carrier”, defensive midfielder Deschamps captained host nation France to World Cup glory for the first time in 1998 when they trounced Brazil 3-0 in the final. Twenty years later, he picked up a second winners’ medal, this time as manager when he guided his team to a 4-2 final victory over Croatia in Moscow. Deschamps might have gone one better than both Zagallo and Beckenbauer in 2022 but for the resilience of Lionel Messi’s Argentina, who came out on top in a penalty shoot-out in Qatar after Kylian Mbappe had scored a hat-trick in a thrilling 3-3 draw.