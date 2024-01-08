Maidstone handed tricky trip to Ipswich in FA Cup fourth round

Vanarama National League South side Maidstone have been handed a trip to Sky Bet Championship promotion chasers Ipswich in the FA Cup fourth round.

Maidstone are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, having beaten Stevenage 1-0 in the third round on Saturday.

Ipswich, who sit second in the Championship table, were 3-1 winners at AFC Wimbledon.

National League Eastleigh were also in the draw after earning a replay against League Two Newport.

The winners of that tie will go on to host Wigan or Manchester United, who are playing on Monday night.

League Two Wrexham will be away at Championship side Blackburn, while holders Manchester City will travel to Premier League rivals Tottenham.

We will host Manchester City in the fourth round of the @EmiratesFACup 🏆 Ties will take place across the weekend of Saturday 27 January 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/qJTOzPpIFp — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 8, 2024

Liverpool, who beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, will be at home against either Norwich or Bristol Rovers.

There will be more all-Premier League ties with Chelsea at home to Aston Villa, Sheffield United taking on Brighton and Fulham facing Newcastle.

Bournemouth will host Swansea, while the winner of Crystal Palace and Everton will be at home to Luton or Bolton.

We’ll face Norwich City or Bristol Rovers in the fourth round of the #EmiratesFACup 👊 pic.twitter.com/kHFLuHIHhP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 8, 2024

West Ham and Nottingham Forest could also meet in round four if they come through their respective replays against Bristol City and Blackpool.

Brentford or Wolves will travel to West Brom, while Championship leaders Leicester will be at home against either Hull or Birmingham.

There will be all-Championship ties between Watford and Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry with Leeds at home against Plymouth.

The fourth-round ties will take place across the weekend of January 27-28.