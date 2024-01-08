Scotland to base themselves in Glasgow ahead of Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland to base themselves in Glasgow ahead of Euro 2024

By Press Association
Scotland will play a Hampden friendly ahead of their Germany adventure (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland will play a Hampden friendly ahead of their Germany adventure (Steve Welsh/PA)

Steve Clarke revealed Scotland will base themselves in Glasgow ahead of Euro 2024 to “feel the mood of the country” ahead of the tournament in Germany.

The Scots prepared for the previous Euros at a training camp just outside of Darlington in the north east of England before playing two games at Hampden Park in between a game against England at Wembley.

Scotland begin their build-up when they take on the Netherlands and Northern Ireland in March friendlies and will have two warm-up games in late May or early June ahead of opening the tournament against the hosts in Munich on June 14.

The final friendly has been pencilled in for Hampden and the Scotland squad will train at Lesser Hampden and stay in the city centre.

Glasgow
Scotland will train at Lesser Hampden (Steve Welsh/PA)

Clarke said: “We’re going to base ourselves in Glasgow. We’re not going abroad. I think with the last Euros it felt a little bit remote, out of the country, we didn’t really get a feel for how the nation was.

“Obviously it was in Covid times so it was a little bit different. This time my thinking is that I want the boys to feel the mood of the country before they leave for Germany.

“Plus, fantastic hotel, great pitch, so we know exactly what we’ve got. Home comforts. And then go and attack the tournament.

“That’s what I want for the players. It’s about feeling the mood of the nation before they go there, so they go there understanding the magnitude of the tournament they are going into. I feel maybe the last time, because it was Covid, because it was not a full Hampden, because we were based outside the country, they did not quite get the feel of how enthusiastic the nation were for it. We certainly know this time.”

Euro 2020
Scotland played Croatia in a reduced capacity Hampden (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Despite an encouraging goalless draw against England in the previous Euros, defeats by Czech Republic and Slovakia at Hampden meant that once again the Scots failed to get out of the group. However, Clarke believes the players are all the better for the experience.

The former West Brom and Kilmarnock boss said: “If you remember back, after those Euros when we got a little bit of stick, I defended the way we played. I said there were football moments which went against us, and that can happen.

“If I’m being honest last time I thought we were a little bit over-enthusiastic, especially in the home games.

“The best performance was a more controlled performance at Wembley where we controlled the game better and didn’t allow it to become an open game. That suited our style.

England v Scotland
Steve Clarke’s side got a point at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

“I also said coming out of those Euros we would become a better team having spent so much time together, and I think that’s been the case. We did improve and we have improved.

“The good thing for me, and it’s what drives me and keeps me moving forward, is that I see more improvement. I think we can improve again. And hopefully this summer we can show we have improved again.

“The Nations League campaign, and getting through to the top section of that, was good for us. That was good for our confidence.

“And then going into the Euros campaign, I sat down at a board meeting and actually promised that if they backed the guys – it was about facilities at the time – we will qualify for Euro 2024. And we did, and we did it comfortably, which was a nice way to do it.”