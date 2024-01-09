Football rumours: Real Madrid scope out Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite

What the papers say

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, has found himself under the scope of Spanish giants Real Madrid, the Daily Mail reports. The England Under-21 international has played 17 games for the Toffees in the Premier League this season.

The Evening Standard says West Ham could make a move for 26-year-old Ajax and Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn. The former Tottenham player has scored eight goals in all competitions this year for Ajax.

Ajax’s Steven Bergwijn (left) has been linked with a return to London (Andrew Milligan, PA)

One player who could be making the opposite journey from England to the Netherlands is Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri, who has been linked with a loan move to PSV Eindhoven – and LA Galaxy – according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, cited by Teamtalk.

Social media round-up

Real Madrid ‘to turn to Erling Haaland if they fail in Mbappe transfer but will only have to pay HALF his release fee’https://t.co/1JoTm4tiE4https://t.co/1JoTm4tiE4 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 8, 2024

🚨⚪️ Tottenham keep working on Radu Dragusin deal, club still confident to make it happen — no changes. Spurs want to close the deal as soon as possible. Negotiations at final stages, key 24 hours ahead. 🔴 FC Bayern have not sent any formal bid to Genoa for Dragusin so far. pic.twitter.com/5BRbUmrSlw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2024

Players to watch

Hugo Ekitike: Wolves are reportedly interested in signing the 21-year-old Paris St Germain forward, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

Jonathan David: The 23-year-old Canada forward, currently at Lille in France, has attracted interest from Manchester United and Aston Villa, Football Transfers reports.