Grimsby to pay tribute to youth-team player Cameron Walsh and his father

Grimsby will honour 16-year-old youth-team player Cameron Walsh and his father Dave at Saturday’s League Two match with Notts County.

The Mariners have been left “devastated” after the pair died in a car accident on Saturday.

Tributes will be paid ahead of kick-off at the weekend, though the club are yet to announce the full extent of their plans.

Walsh has been described as an “integral” member of the Mariners’ academy.

The League Two club said in a statement on Monday night: “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that Grimsby Town Football Club announces the untimely passing of one of our cherished youth-team members, Cameron Walsh, aged 16, and his father Dave.

“Cameron Walsh was an integral part of the GTFC academy. His passion for the game, coupled with his undeniable talent, made him a much-loved figure among team-mates, coaches, and the entire Grimsby Town family.

“The club is devastated by this heartbreaking loss and extends its deepest condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through the pain and grief that comes with such a tragedy.”

On Sunday, Lincolnshire Police said two people, including a 16-year-old boy, had died after a car crashed and became submerged in water.

Police, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service crews were all sent to the scene, where the two people were pronounced dead.