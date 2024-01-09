Callumn Morrison bags brace as Falkirk extend lead at top of League One By Press Association January 9 2024, 9.50pm Share Callumn Morrison bags brace as Falkirk extend lead at top of League One Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4861322/callumn-morrison-bags-brace-as-falkirk-extend-lead-at-top-of-league-one/ Copy Link Falkirk cruised to a 4-0 win over Cove Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA) Falkirk stretched their lead at the top of cinch League One to 11 points after a 4-0 thrashing of third-placed Cove Rangers. Callumn Morrison fired the Bairns on the way to their sixth-consecutive win two minutes before half-time, and Liam Henderson added a second shortly after the restart. Morrison latched onto a ball from Aidan Nesbitt to hit Falkirk’s third from a tight angle after 65 minutes and Gary Oliver rammed home the fourth, two minutes from time. The result means promotion-chasing Cove are now without a win in three games since last month’s 7-2 thrashing of Edinburgh City.