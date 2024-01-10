Football rumours: Bayern Munich join Tottenham in race for target Radu Dragusin

What the papers say

Tottenham will have to battle Bayern Munich to sign their top defensive target Radu Dragusin from Romania after the German giants tabled a late offer, the Telegraph reports. The 21-year-old defender plays for Genoa in the Serie A and has scored two goals and added an assist in 19 games in the competition this year.

The Mirror says Jadon Sancho, who was confirmed to be in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund, will return to Manchester United after a loan deal with the German club as they can not afford the transfer fee. The 23-year-old has only played three games this year for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Newcastle will reject any bids for midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Newcastle United will staunchly reject any offer from Paris St Germain for their Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, the i reports.

Tottenham will join Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool in the race for 21-year-old Middlesborough midfielder Hayden Hackney, the Evening Standard reports.

Social media round-up

FC Copenhagen wonderkid Roony Bardghji has seemingly sent a come and get me message to the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea in the January window… 🔥 But how much is the Swedish attacking sensation actually worth 🤔https://t.co/VbWksFMowY — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) January 9, 2024

Aston Villa outcast Philippe Coutinho lined up for stunning transfer to link up with former team-mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in MLS https://t.co/F0lTknz7MWhttps://t.co/F0lTknz7MW — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 9, 2024

Players to watch

Jordan Henderson: The former Liverpool captain, now at Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, has drawn interest from Ajax, but will have to stave off competition from British and German clubs, ESPN says.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could be returning to Europe (Adam Davy/PA)

Vangelis Pavlidis: The Evening Standard reports the Greek striker, 25, is now on the Fulham’s radar. Pavlidis, who is at AZ Alkmaar, is also being monitored by Chelsea, AC Milan and Barcelona.