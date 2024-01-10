Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin chooses Spurs over Bayern and set for medical

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin chooses Spurs over Bayern and set for medical

By Press Association
Radu Dragusin in action for Genoa (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP/PA)
Radu Dragusin in action for Genoa (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP/PA)

Tottenham have won the race to sign Radu Dragusin with the Genoa centre-back due to arrive in London today for a medical, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs stepped up talks with the Serie A club last week, but faced last-minute competition from Bayern Munich for the defender.

Napoli had also registered an interest in the Romania international but Dragusin is set to become a Tottenham player in a deal that could rise to £25million, while full-back Djed Spence will head in the other direction.

Head coach Ange Postecoglou made clear last month his desire for the club to bring in reinforcements in central defence, which was before vice-captain Cristian Romero suffered a hamstring injury.

While Micky Van de Ven is fit again after his own hamstring issue, Dragusin’s imminent arrival will be a welcome boost and he could make his debut at Manchester United on Sunday.

Ex-Chelsea attacker Timo Werner became Spurs’ first January addition on Tuesday when he signed a six-month loan from RB Leipzig, which includes the option to make the deal permanent.

A centre-back was always top of Postecoglou’s priority list, though, and an agreement was finally reached with Genoa at the start of this week.

Bayern’s late interest threatened to scupper the deal, but Dragusin has chosen to move to the Premier League club, with a medical booked in for later on Wednesday.

The move will be the latest chapter in his rapid rise, with the 21-year-old having made 62 appearances for Genoa over the past two seasons after progressing through Juventus’ academy.

Spurs full-back Spence will head to Italy as part of the deal on a six-month loan after his recent spell at Leeds was cut short.

The anticipated signing of Dragusin and Bayern subsequently missing out on his signature also has implications for Eric Dier.

Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for the 29-year-old, who has entered the final six months of his contract and only started once all season under Postecoglou.

Bayern registered an interest in the England international last week and are expected to step up their pursuit of him now.