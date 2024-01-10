Mark Allen hits 86 in final-frame decider to beat John Higgins

Mark Allen produced a break of 86 in the final-frame decider to oust John Higgins and advance to the quarter-finals of the Masters.

A week after teenage sensation Luke Littler thrilled during the World Darts Championship it was two old-timers that were starring at Alexandra Palace.

Higgins, a two-time champion, looked to be in control as back-to-back 80-plus breaks put him 3-1 up.

ALLEN HOLDS HIS NERVE!! 😮‍💨 Mark Allen keeps his composure in the decider to hit a break of 86 and beat John Higgins 6-5 at Alexandra Palace to progress to the quarter-finals!#TheMasters | @MrQBingo | @Pistol147 — WST (@WeAreWST) January 10, 2024

But world number three Allen won the next two scrappy frames, thanks to some wayward potting by Higgins to draw level.

The Northern Irishman had to wait until frame seven to make his first half-century break as he took the lead for the first time and then a sumptuous 123 clearance – the best of the match – put him one frame away.

Higgins had been looking beaten for the previous 30 minutes but summoned his renowned fighting spirit to reduce the deficit after winning the tactical battle and then sent it to a decider with a 61 break.

But hopes of a comeback were put to bed as Allen produced his decisive break to set up a last-eight tie with either Robert Milkins or Mark Selby.

Allen was 5-3 up before being pegged back (Adam Davy/PA)

He said: “It wasn’t a phenomenal contest, we were both a bit edgy, but any win against John is a good win so I will take it.

“Strangely I didn’t feel too bad in the last frame because 5-3 to 5-5 I didn’t feel like I’d done much wrong.

“I missed two really tricky shots, so I was looking forward to getting a chance and when John missed that long red I was fearing the worst but I got another chance and I made the most of it.”