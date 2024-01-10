Gemma Grainger leaves Wales for Norway role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Gemma Grainger leaves Wales for Norway role

By Press Association
Gemma Grainger spent nearly three years as Wales manager (David Davies/PA)
Gemma Grainger spent nearly three years as Wales manager (David Davies/PA)

Wales manager Gemma Grainger has left her role with immediate effect to become head coach of Norway.

The 41-year-old spent nearly three years in charge of Wales and guided them to the brink of qualification for the 2023 Women’s World Cup when they lost out to a last-minute goal in the play-off final against Switzerland.

Grainger told the Football Association of Wales’ official website: “Over the last three years I have given my heart and soul to our journey, and I will be forever grateful to have had the opportunity to work with this team and proud nation.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to work with this group of players and staff, and to represent a nation that has supported the team with incredible pride and passion.

“I had no intention to leave Cymru, but I have been offered an unexpected opportunity that I could not turn down and it has been extremely difficult for me to get to this point. I hope you know the decision to leave has not been taken lightly.

“I truly believe this team is ready to take the next steps and qualify. I’m confident the team can continue to build and grow from this point forward.

“Cymru will forever have a place in my heart, diolch am bopeth (thank you for everything).”

Grainger steered Wales to the World Cup play-offs in 2022 when they lost out to Switzerland
Grainger steered Wales to the World Cup play-offs in 2022 when they lost out to Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Former Leeds and Middlesbrough manager Grainger was coach of various England age groups before being appointed Wales boss in March 2021.

Her final match in charge was a 0-0 draw in the Nations League against Germany in Swansea in December.

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney added: “I would like to place on record our sincere gratitude for what Gemma has achieved during her time as Cymru national team manager.

“We are really happy that we have progressed well under Gemma and now we enter a period of recruitment for a new manager that will give us the best opportunity to qualify for UEFA Euro 2025 and the 2027 FIFA World Cup.”