Football rumours: Tottenham turn focus to Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

By Press Association
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher in action (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher in action (Zac Goodwin/PA)

What the papers say

Conor Gallagher is reportedly at the head of Tottenham’s transfer wishlist as Ange Postecoglou searches for a number eight. According to The Independent, Spurs are aiming to complete the transfer in January, with Chelsea bosses believed to be willing to make a deal for the right price.

Staying with Tottenham, The Independent says Bayern Munich are in talks to sign Spurs defender Eric Dier. It comes after the north London outfit beat Bayern in the race for the signature of centre-back Radu Dragusin.

Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke (John Walton/PA)

The Telegraph reports Newcastle have had an approach for forward Dominic Solanke turned down by Bournemouth. Bosses at the Cherries are said to be determined not to release the 26-year-old this month.

Brentford and Crystal Palace are interested in Sunderland forward Jack Clarke, according to the Evening Standard.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Erling Haaland in action for Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Erling Haaland: AS reports Real Madrid are assessing a potential approach for the Manchester City striker amid concerns over whether Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris St Germain to join them.

Hannibal Mejbri: The Evening Standard says the Manchester United midfielder is on the brink of a move to Sevilla after choosing the LaLiga side over Everton, with the loan fee reportedly stretching to seven figures.