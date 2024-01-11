Sven-Goran Eriksson’s most memorable moments across a varied career in England

Sven-Goran Eriksson has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and in a “best case” scenario has around a year left to live, the former England manager has revealed.

The 75-year-old enjoyed a varied managerial career which included spells in charge of Benfica, Roma, Lazio, Manchester City and the England national team.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the Swede’s most memorable moments with, and in, England.

Germany 1 England 5 – September 1, 2001

England’s Michael Owen beats Marko Rehmer, right, to score his hat-trick and England’s fourth goal in their 5-1 win over Germany (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Following the resignation of Kevin Keegan after a home loss to Germany in World Cup qualifying, Eriksson left his post at Lazio early to take over and secured several wins before the vital rematch in Germany on September 1, 2001.

Germany’s last match at the Olympiastadion in Munich started well when Carsten Jancker gave them an early lead, but England roared back with Michael Owen scoring a hat-trick, Steven Gerrard netting a brace and Emile Heskey completing a famous rout in the 74th minute.

England 2 Greece 2 – October 6, 2001

England’s captain David Beckham, front, celebrates with team-mate Emile Heskey after scoring the equaliser from a free-kick against Greece in a World Cup qualifier (Phil Noble/PA)

Despite the heroics in Munich, England still needed a positive result in their final qualifier at home to Greece to secure automatic qualification for Japan and Korea, but found themselves trailing 2-1 deep into stoppage time at Old Trafford.

A play-off against Ukraine loomed until captain David Beckham, who had been off target with five previous efforts, stepped up to curl a 25-yard free-kick into the top corner with virtually the last kick of the game. With Germany held 0-0 at home to Finland, England topped the group on goal difference.

England 1 Brazil 2 – June 21, 2002

Draws against Sweden and Nigeria, along with a 1-0 win over Argentina, saw England reach the last 16 in Japan, where a 3-0 victory over Denmark set up an eagerly anticipated quarter-final with Brazil.

Owen gave England the lead midway through the first half, but Rivaldo equalised in stoppage time and the game’s decisive moment came five minutes after the interval when Ronaldinho’s long-range free-kick caught a flat-footed David Seaman off his line and dropped into the far corner. Ronaldinho was sent off soon afterwards but England could not take advantage.

Middlesbrough 8 Manchester City 1 – May 11, 2008

Afonso Alves scored a hat-trick as Middlesbrough beat Manchester City 8-1 in Sven-Goran Eriksson’s last game in charge (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Eriksson’s shortlived spell in charge of Manchester City started brilliantly with three straight wins without conceding a goal, the last of which was a 1-0 victory over Manchester United. City completed the league double over their rivals in February but won just one of their next seven games and Eriksson was told he would be sacked at the end of the season by owner Thaksin Shinawatra.

That season ended in humiliating fashion as City were thrashed 8-1 at Middlesbrough on the final day, the home side taking advantage of an early red card for Richard Dunne to run riot, with Afonso Alves scoring a hat-trick.

Leicester 2 Bristol City 1 – February 18, 2011

Leicester’s Martyn Waghorn celebrates scoring his side’s second and winning goal against Bristol City (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Eriksson was appointed Leicester manager in October 2010, with the Foxes sitting in the relegation zone in the Championship. His first game in charge, a 1-1 draw at home to Hull, was followed by a 2-1 win over Leeds at Elland Road but it was not until the new year that City really hit top form.

As well as taking Manchester City to a replay in the FA Cup, Eriksson’s side won seven of their first eight league games, with a five-game winning streak completed by a 2-1 win over Bristol City, courtesy of a last-gasp winner from Martyn Waghorn. That result lifted Leicester to seventh in the table, just one point off a play-off place, but a stuttering finish saw them finish 10th.

Morecambe 2 Notts County 1 – July 22, 2009

Morecambe’s Paul Mullins and Notts County’s Sol Campbell during the latter’s sole appearance for the Magpies in 2009 (PA Archive)

Following a brief spell in charge of Mexico, Eriksson was appointed director of football at League Two side Notts County, apparently lured in by the club’s new owners with promises of the money and facilities necessary to take the Magpies all the way to the Premier League.

Sol Campbell and Kasper Schmeichel were high-profile recruits but the goalkeeper was released at the end of the season and the former played just one game, a 2-1 defeat at Morecambe. Eriksson later said that Campbell left midway through a training session, three days after the Morecambe game, and never returned.