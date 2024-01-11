Khadija Shaw urges Manchester City to ‘keep pushing’ after strong end to year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Khadija Shaw urges Manchester City to ‘keep pushing’ after strong end to year

By Press Association
Khadija Shaw has impressed in a string run of wins for Manchester City (Tim Markland/PA)
Khadija Shaw has impressed in a string run of wins for Manchester City (Tim Markland/PA)

Khadija Shaw has stressed she and her Manchester City team-mates must “keep pushing” after their impressive finish to 2023.

Following back-to-back defeats in the Women’s Super League in early November, Gareth Taylor’s side subsequently beat Manchester United 3-1 in an Old Trafford derby and thrashed Tottenham 7-0 before last month winning 2-1 against Aston Villa and 4-1 at Everton in the build-up to the winter break.

Striker Shaw scored seven times across those four victories, including hat-tricks against Spurs and Everton, and was named Barclays Player of the Month for December.

Khadija Shaw with the Barclays Player of the Month award for December (Isaac Parkin/Manchester City/Barclays)
Khadija Shaw with the Barclays Player of the Month award for December (Isaac Parkin/Manchester City/Barclays)

The league resumes next week with Shaw leading the Golden Boot standings on nine goals and City – chasing a first WSL title since 2016 – lying second in the table, and she told the PA news agency: “We spoke about finishing 2023 strong and I think we’ve put ourselves in a great position to crack on to try to compete for winning the league.

“We just have to keep pushing, keep improving, just focus on what we can control, and we’ll see.

“It’s about being consistent. We’ve had some really good results but let ourselves down in other games. Now we’re in a good place, it’s about just keeping it and keeping the confidence high within the group.”

City have four more points than United and the same as Arsenal, three behind Chelsea, who are in their final season under boss Emma Hayes as they aim for a fifth successive WSL crown, and have just lost star forward Sam Kerr to an ACL injury.

Shaw added: “I don’t tend to look at what’s going on on the outside, because no matter what is, if we don’t get points then none of that matters. We just have to focus on ourselves.”

The Jamaica international, signed in 2021, has continued her superb scoring form from last season when she registered 20 league goals, amid 31 for City in all competitions.

Shaw’s fine treble against Everton, notched after she had an early penalty saved, saw her go into the winter break with a WSL season’s tally one higher than she did a year earlier.

And on potentially getting more than 20 league goals this term, she said: “I think it’s definitely possible – especially when I look back on last season, with the amount of opportunities and chances we created, I think I should have scored even more.”

Shaw scores against Everton (Tim Markland/PA)
Shaw scored a hat-trick against Everton on December 17 – her second treble in three games (Tim Markland/PA)

The 26-year-old, nicknamed ‘Bunny’, who has netted 60 times in total for City and is her national team’s record goalscorer, has emphasised her desire to keep enhancing her game, saying: “I think for me the sky’s the limit. I think there’s a lot more room to improve, especially when I watch back my videos.

“It’s about keeping my head down, working hard on the pitch, building good relationships with my team-mates and just keep pushing on.”

Shaw’s compatriot Usain Bolt was in attendance in March when City beat Chelsea 2-0 at Joie Stadium, with social media posts from the pair afterwards showing them posing together in pictures.

Shaw said of the eight-time Olympic gold-medallist sprinter: “He’s always been supportive. We speak about my progress. We have a good relationship. When he’s in town he lets me know and we will link up.