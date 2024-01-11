More referees set for top-level postings as PGMOL looks to increase diversity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

More referees set for top-level postings as PGMOL looks to increase diversity

By Press Association
Referee Rebecca Welch made Premier League history in December (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Referee Rebecca Welch made Premier League history in December (Bradley Collyer/PA)

More up-and-coming referees are set to get top-level opportunities like trailblazers Rebecca Welch and Sam Allison as the PGMOL looks to develop refereeing and widen the pool of diverse officials.

History was made over Christmas as Welch became the first woman to referee a Premier League match and Allison became the first black official to take charge of a top-flight game in 15 years.

The pair are part of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited’s 42-strong development group of referees and assistants, focused on aiding and improving talented officials.

Sam Barrott is another member of that group and stepped up to take charge of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Middlesbrough and Chelsea.

PA understands more opportunities are set to follow for emerging officials as the Howard Webb-led organisation looks to develop refereeing and increase diversity.

The appointment of Welch for the Premier League match between Fulham and Burnley on December 23 made particular waves.

Her absence from top-flight games since has led former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett to criticise the organisation, claiming it is “run by a bunch of amateurs who operate like a Mayfair Gentleman’s Club”.

Rebecca Welch officiated last weekend's FA Cup tie between QPR and Bournemouth
Rebecca Welch officiated last weekend’s FA Cup tie between QPR and Bournemouth (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the 79-year-old said on Wednesday: “Job for the boys – when is Rebecca Welch going to be appointed to her next Premier League game? Was it to look good from a PGMOL PR point of view. She officiated well.”

Welch has taken charge of a top-flight side since her Premier League debut, having refereed Bournemouth’s FA Cup third-round win at QPR.

Further development games at a higher level will surely follow but she is not yet a member of Select Group 1, which was announced at the start of the season.

The PGMOL trains and develops 117 referees and 177 assistants, with 20 referees forming part of Select Group 1.