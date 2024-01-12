Premier League and EFL chiefs to face questions on TV revenue deal progress By Press Association January 12 2024, 10.23am Share Premier League and EFL chiefs to face questions on TV revenue deal progress Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4864167/premier-league-and-efl-chiefs-to-face-questions-on-tv-revenue-deal-progress/ Copy Link Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is due to appear before the CMS committee next week (House of Commons/PA) Premier League and EFL chiefs are set to be questioned by a select committee next week about what progress has been made towards a new agreement over top-flight television revenue. The PA news agency understands Richard Masters, the Premier League’s chief executive, and EFL chair Rick Parry are due to appear before the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) committee on Tuesday. The leagues are involved in discussions, which also include the Football Association, on a so-called ‘New Deal For Football’. Masters (centre) appeared before the committee alongside FA chair Debbie Hewitt (left) and Rick Parry (right) in March last year (PA) The talks cover a new, enhanced funding package for the EFL and its clubs but also financial controls, calendar changes and work permits.