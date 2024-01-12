David Warner on losing side of Sydney derby after helicopter dash to SCG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Warner on losing side of Sydney derby after helicopter dash to SCG

By Press Association
David Warner made a big arrival at the SCG but ended up on the losing side (Simon Cooper/PA)
David Warner made a big arrival at the SCG but ended up on the losing side (Simon Cooper/PA)

David Warner made a rock star’s entrance on his first appearance since retiring from Test cricket, but his arrival by helicopter could not propel his side to victory in the Sydney derby.

Warner flew into the SCG on a chopper ahead of Friday’s Big Bash clash between his Sydney Thunder side and city rivals Sydney Sixers.

The veteran batter touched down on the outfield of the famous stadium, with a host of cameras awaiting his arrival, having dashed from his brother’s wedding in the Hunter Valley to play in the match.

Speaking to Channel 7 after disembarking, he said: “I’ve done my utmost best to get down here and hopefully put some runs on the board.

“I might look like a bit of a goose if I don’t get any runs but it’s my contribution to not just the BBL but Australian cricket. I want to be out here. I want to entertain.”

Warner played his part, top-scoring for the Thunder with 37 and hitting two big sixes, but they still slumped to a 19-run defeat.

Warner’s day began more promisingly, when his attempts to distract his long-time team-mate Steve Smith appeared to pay-off. Fitted with an on-field player microphone he was heard trying to wind up Smith, joking about his decision to move up the batting order and take Warner’s old spot as Australia’s Test opener.

Smith ignored the comments and looked fully focused but proceeded to hit the first ball of the match up in the air to depart for a diamond duck.