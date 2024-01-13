Police remove banners on motorway referencing Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Police remove banners on motorway referencing Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crash

By Press Association
Offensive banners were laid out on the motorway ahead of Leicester’s clash with Coventry (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Offensive banners were laid out on the motorway ahead of Leicester’s clash with Coventry (Barrington Coombs/PA)

West Midlands Police have removed offensive banners aimed at Leicester’s late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha placed on the motorway ahead of the Foxes’ clash with Coventry.

Several photos emerged on social media displaying messages which were put up on the M69, which Leicester fans will use to travel to the game, ahead of the Championship derby encounter on Saturday lunchtime.

Some banners showed images of helicopters alongside offensive messages to mock Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash alongside four others shortly after taking off from the King Power Stadium in September 2018.

After West Midlands Police were notified of the offensive banners, they were taken down from the motorway and the force warned fans about the relevant legislation.

Coventry City FC Police, a force unit for West Midlands Police, posted on X: “I was hoping there wouldn’t be a need however I feel the minority, I stress minority need a timely reminder. There is legislation in place that covers tragedy chanting, including the displaying of offensive banners.”

Both clubs were quick to condemn the abuse and will work with the police to find out who created them and take action, including bans for anyone found to be involved.

Coventry issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, which read: “Coventry City completely condemns incidents today which have seen banners being displayed containing offensive content directed at Leicester City Football Club.

“Coventry City will work with West Midlands Police to identify those who created and displayed these banners, and take appropriate action against them.

“Such behaviour has no place in football or society, and these people are not welcome at our Football Club and will be subject to bans.”

Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha gets into his helicopter after a Premier League match against Liverpool in 2017
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was known for leaving Leicester games by helicopter (Nick Potts/PA)

A Leicester spokesman said: “The football club notes with disappointment the disrespectful actions of a minority of opposition supporters, mocking the tragic events that deeply affected our club and community.

“Such behaviour stands in contrast to the values of respect and unity that football should embody.

“We are grateful to Coventry City Football Club and the wider football community who stand with us in condemning these actions and brought this incident to the attention of the relevant authorities. We will work with all parties to support the identification and appropriate response to those involved.”

It is not the first time that banners have been used to mock the rival fan base in the ‘M69 derby’ after some Leicester fans displayed banners on the same motorway following their 2-1 victory over Coventry in August.