Reading-Port Vale clash halted as home fans refuse to leave pitch

By Press Association
Reading’s match with Port Vale was halted due to fan protests (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Reading’s League One match with Port Vale was halted after 16 minutes when around 1,000 home fans invaded the pitch.

They were protesting against the club ownership of Dai Yongge and the game had already been held up earlier for three minutes when tennis balls were thrown on to the playing surface at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Referee Ross Joyce took the players into the dressing rooms, while the supporters milled around the pitch, some letting off blue flares.

After approaching the Vale fans, some of whom applauded them, most of the home fans started to leave the pitch.

But many of them then returned and staged a sit-in in the centre circle.

A statement posted on Reading’s X, formerly Twitter, account, read: “We are fully aware of and understand our supporters’ frustrations, but we must reiterate to our supporters that entering or throwing items on to the pitch can put the fixture at risk of abandonment and can result in personal consequences including banning orders.

“Thank you for your support today.”

As Reading fans continued to stay on the pitch, the club made two announcements over the PA system.

They stated that once the fans had returned to the stands, the game could resume.

Stewards clear up fake money, tennis balls and flares thrown onto the pitch by Reading fans
Reading fans were protesting against the club ownership of Dai Yongge (Bradley Collyer/PA)

As the supporters remained on the pitch, stewards guarded both goalmouths.

The Port Vale fans began to grow tired of the protests, chanting they had “made their point” and should leave the pitch.

A further announcement over the PA system said that, unless the pitch was cleared, the match would be abandoned.

It added that it would go “along with the consequences” of a possible points deductions.

As the game continued to be held up, reaching the half-hour mark, some Reading fans who had remained in the stands began to boo those on the pitch.

It also appeared the some of the stadium floodlights were being turned off, as if in preparation for an abandonment.

Port Vale fans also began to chant: “We want our money back”.

There remained a tight cordon of stewards around the entrance to the players’ tunnel, with the players having remained in the dressing-room throughout.

As around 300 Reading fans remained on the pitch, at 3.56pm, officials from both clubs were in contact with the EFL fixtures management team to discuss “the best course of action”.