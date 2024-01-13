Albie Morgan double helps Blackpool ease to comfortable victory over Exeter

Albie Morgan’s stylish brace guided Blackpool to a comfortable 2-0 victory over struggling Exeter.

The Tangerines started on top and spurned a fine chance to take the lead when Jordan Rhodes’ 25th-minute penalty was saved by Viljami Sinisalo, the Finnish goalkeeper making amends after fouling the striker.

The Aston Villa loanee then tipped Kyle Joseph’s long-range effort around the post, but he could do nothing to stop Morgan’s stunning strike from Karamoko Dembele’s lay-off six minutes before the break.

Zak Jules saw a shot go wide as the Grecians sought a response, but their task became harder when Morgan doubled his tally early in the second half with a fine volley into the bottom corner through a crowd of players.

Exeter rarely threatened until Jack Aitchison was twice denied by Dan Grimshaw in quick succession, with Jack Harris firing over shortly afterwards.

But Blackpool held on with a minimum of fuss to stay in touch with the play-off places and extend Exeter’s winless away league run to nine matches.