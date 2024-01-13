Albie Morgan double helps Blackpool ease to comfortable victory over Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Albie Morgan double helps Blackpool ease to comfortable victory over Exeter

By Press Association
Albie Morgan grabbed a brace in Blackpool’s win over Exeter (Mike Egerton/PA)
Albie Morgan’s stylish brace guided Blackpool to a comfortable 2-0 victory over struggling Exeter.

The Tangerines started on top and spurned a fine chance to take the lead when Jordan Rhodes’ 25th-minute penalty was saved by Viljami Sinisalo, the Finnish goalkeeper making amends after fouling the striker.

The Aston Villa loanee then tipped Kyle Joseph’s long-range effort around the post, but he could do nothing to stop Morgan’s stunning strike from Karamoko Dembele’s lay-off six minutes before the break.

Zak Jules saw a shot go wide as the Grecians sought a response, but their task became harder when Morgan doubled his tally early in the second half with a fine volley into the bottom corner through a crowd of players.

Exeter rarely threatened until Jack Aitchison was twice denied by Dan Grimshaw in quick succession, with Jack Harris firing over shortly afterwards.

But Blackpool held on with a minimum of fuss to stay in touch with the play-off places and extend Exeter’s winless away league run to nine matches.