Jamie Reid effort enough as Stevenage see off Shrewsbury

Jamie Reid secured Stevenage a 1-0 League One away win over Shrewsbury at the Croud Meadow to get their first victory of 2024.

The first half saw very limited chances for both sides, but Stevenage had a shot on target inside the opening minute when Reid – from a tight angle – fired the ball wide of the near post from close range.

Shrewsbury went close in the 20th minute when Chey Dunkley rose highest at the back post to head goalward from a corner ball, but his effort sailed just wide.

Two Shrewsbury substitutes combined nicely just past the hour mark when Tom Bayliss fed a smart ball into Max Mata’s path, who spun and got a shot off inside the area, but visiting goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond was equal to the opportunity.

With just six minutes remaining, Stevenage found the opener with Jake Forster-Caskey playing a fabulous through ball into Reid, who nicely converted his 19th goal of the season in all competitions.

Steve Evans’ side remain level on points with sixth-placed Barnsley and kept up the pace with the play-off pack as a result.