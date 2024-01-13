Stockport stay top with win over Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stockport stay top with win over Walsall

By Press Association
Stockport remain top of League Two (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Stockport remain top of League Two (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Second-half goals from Isaac Olaofe and Paddy Madden ensured Stockport stay top of the table thanks to a 3-1 victory at home to Walsall.

The injury-hit league leaders led through Akil Wright’s long-range effort in first-half stoppage time before Douglas James-Taylor’s goal pegged them back instantly.

But Olaofe hit his 15th of the season and substitute Madden fired in a late penalty to give the hosts the three points.

Stockport’s Odin Bailey had the first clear chance of the game, a header from Wright’s ball in, forcing Walsall keeper Jackson Smith into a brilliant reaction tip-over.

The visitors struggled to create much in the first half, though Liam Gordon should have done far better with his 43rd-minute chance. Tom Knowles’ cross picked him out eight yards from goal but his header cleared the bar.

An injury to an assistant referee prompted five minutes of stoppage time, during which a goal apiece came in quick succession.

Wright’s sweetly-struck low drive from 25 yards put County ahead but Walsall hit back immediately. Knowles sent a corner into the box and James-Taylor met it perfectly, giving Ben Hinchcliffe no chance with his powerful header.

Ten minutes into the second half County’s Callum Camps’ free-kick crashed against the bar and Olaofe was first to react, heading in at close range.

Stockport sealed victory 15 minutes from time. Connor Evans was brought down by Gordon in the box for a clear penalty and Madden – who’d only been on the pitch for two minutes – drilled the spot-kick into the roof of the net.