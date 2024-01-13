Stockport stay top with win over Walsall

Second-half goals from Isaac Olaofe and Paddy Madden ensured Stockport stay top of the table thanks to a 3-1 victory at home to Walsall.

The injury-hit league leaders led through Akil Wright’s long-range effort in first-half stoppage time before Douglas James-Taylor’s goal pegged them back instantly.

But Olaofe hit his 15th of the season and substitute Madden fired in a late penalty to give the hosts the three points.

Stockport’s Odin Bailey had the first clear chance of the game, a header from Wright’s ball in, forcing Walsall keeper Jackson Smith into a brilliant reaction tip-over.

The visitors struggled to create much in the first half, though Liam Gordon should have done far better with his 43rd-minute chance. Tom Knowles’ cross picked him out eight yards from goal but his header cleared the bar.

An injury to an assistant referee prompted five minutes of stoppage time, during which a goal apiece came in quick succession.

Wright’s sweetly-struck low drive from 25 yards put County ahead but Walsall hit back immediately. Knowles sent a corner into the box and James-Taylor met it perfectly, giving Ben Hinchcliffe no chance with his powerful header.

Ten minutes into the second half County’s Callum Camps’ free-kick crashed against the bar and Olaofe was first to react, heading in at close range.

Stockport sealed victory 15 minutes from time. Connor Evans was brought down by Gordon in the box for a clear penalty and Madden – who’d only been on the pitch for two minutes – drilled the spot-kick into the roof of the net.