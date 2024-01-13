Substitute Kelly N’Mai ends Salford’s wait for a win

A late goal from substitute Kelly N’Mai gave struggling Salford their first win in 12 Sky Bet League Two games as they secured a deserved 1-0 victory at Crawley.

The Red Devils were far from their best in manager Scott Lindsey’s 50th league match in charge and Salford should have been in control by the break.

The visitors started on the front foot and Conor McAleny had a close range shot saved by goalkeeper Corey Addai, who earlier twice parried efforts from Luke Bolton.

Crawley continued to live dangerously and Bolton saw his lob come back off the bar before he blazed a great chance over and Ryan Watson was also wasteful in front of goal.

The Red Devils came to life just after the half hour mark when Adam Campbell shot wide from Liam Kelly’s pass.

Will Wright was later inches away from steering in a Kelly free-kick at the far post, before McAleny was off target on the hour when he dragged his shot wide after being set up by Junior Luamba.

Bolton looked a likely scorer again in the 77th minute but Addai saved with his legs.

N’Mai won it 10 minutes from time with a low shot after Addai had parried a shot from Callum Hendry.

Top scorer Danilo Orsi dragged a shot disappointingly wide two minutes from time as Crawley were punished for a flat display.