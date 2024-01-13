Ephron Mason-Clark double sends Peterborough up to second spot

Ephron Mason-Clark scored twice as Peterborough extended their unbeaten league run to 10 games with a 2-1 win at Charlton that moved them up to second place in Sky Bet League One.

The Posh striker fired his side ahead midway through the first half before restoring the lead in the 75th minute after Alfie May had levelled for the Addicks with his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

The visitors dominated the first half and deserved to make the 29th-minute breakthrough when Mason-Clark curled a shot beyond Addicks keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Charlton, who have now lost four of their last five league games, were booed off at half-time and boss Michael Appleton made a double change in an attempt to spark life into his side.

The changes had an immediate effect as the hosts drew level just three minutes after the restart when May headed home from close range after Tyreeq Bakinson’s shot was blocked.

However, they finished the game empty-handed when Mason-Clark drilled in a low drive 15 minutes from time.