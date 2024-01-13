Barnsley return to winning ways in victory over Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Barnsley return to winning ways in victory over Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
Devante Cole opened the scoring in Barnsley’s win over Bristol Rovers (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Devante Cole opened the scoring in Barnsley’s win over Bristol Rovers (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Barnsley returned to winning ways after defeating Bristol Rovers 2-1 at Oakwell.

Devante Cole and Corey O’Keefe scored either side of Chris Martin’s equaliser to wrap up the three points for Barnsley, who had drawn their last two league games.

The Tykes had a flurry of chances in the 32nd minute as Rovers could not clear. Adam Phillips came closest, but Matthew Cox was able to tip around the post.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute through Cole. He was picked out in the box by John McAtee, heading onto a post and tapping the rebound into an empty net.

Matt Taylor’s side had the chance to equalise in the opening minute of first-half stoppage time. Former Barnsley forward Luke Thomas turned inside the box and looked to curl one into the bottom left corner, but Roberts saved.

Rovers did equalise in the 68th minute when Antony Evans crossed from the right, finding Martin who directed his header into the far corner.

Neill Collins’ side regained the lead in the 73rd minute. Phillips played a composed pass to O’Keefe who slotted home from inside the box.