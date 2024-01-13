Barnsley return to winning ways in victory over Bristol Rovers

Barnsley returned to winning ways after defeating Bristol Rovers 2-1 at Oakwell.

Devante Cole and Corey O’Keefe scored either side of Chris Martin’s equaliser to wrap up the three points for Barnsley, who had drawn their last two league games.

The Tykes had a flurry of chances in the 32nd minute as Rovers could not clear. Adam Phillips came closest, but Matthew Cox was able to tip around the post.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute through Cole. He was picked out in the box by John McAtee, heading onto a post and tapping the rebound into an empty net.

Matt Taylor’s side had the chance to equalise in the opening minute of first-half stoppage time. Former Barnsley forward Luke Thomas turned inside the box and looked to curl one into the bottom left corner, but Roberts saved.

Rovers did equalise in the 68th minute when Antony Evans crossed from the right, finding Martin who directed his header into the far corner.

Neill Collins’ side regained the lead in the 73rd minute. Phillips played a composed pass to O’Keefe who slotted home from inside the box.