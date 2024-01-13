Grimsby seal dramatic draw in 10-goal thriller with Notts County

January signing Harry Wood marked his Grimsby debut with a dramatic last-gasp equaliser to snatch a 5-5 draw from their thriller with Notts County.

County were behind on three separate occasions and looked to have won it when veteran David McGoldrick struck his second goal – but Wood had other ideas with the final say.

Grimsby captain Danny Rose, Abo Eisa (2) and Harry Clifton were also on target as Macaulay Langstaff and Aaron Nemane (2) scored for County.

Rose put Grimsby ahead from the penalty spot with seven minutes on the clock and Eisa – the player fouled in the build-up – made it 2-0 eight minutes later when adding the finishing touch from a half-cleared corner.

County fought back in the run-up to the break as McGoldrick and Langstaff netted in almost identical fashion from Jodi Jones deliveries.

Nemane twice restored parity for County after Clifton and Eisa netted and there was even more to come at either end with Grimsby substitute Wood cancelling out a late strike from McGoldrick.