Arbroath and Ayr share points from stalemate at Gayfield

Arbroath and Ayr were forced to settle for a point apiece as the cinch Championship strugglers played out a goalless draw at Gayfield Stadium.

The hosts went closest in a tight first half when Leighton McIntosh headed against a post, but it was Ayr who had the greater share of the play.

The visitors stepped up a gear after the break and Ahkeem Rose spurned a good chance when he shot at Ali Adams.

Anton Dowds then fired over before Francis Amartey forced another save from Adams and Logan Chalmers hit the goal frame.

Arbroath felt they should have had a penalty in the closing stages after a challenge on Mark Stowe but nothing was given.