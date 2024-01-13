Phil Parkinson delighted with James McClean impact as Wrexham go second

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phil Parkinson delighted with James McClean impact as Wrexham go second

By Press Association
Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham won at home (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham won at home (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Phil Parkinson praised James McClean’s infectious desire to win as he set up both second-half goals in Wrexham’s 2-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon.

The former Republic of Ireland international delivered a corner for Steven Fletcher to net the opener before putting in a dangerous cross which Paul Mullin met as the Dragons moved up to second in League Two.

And Parkinson praised the summer signing’s impact around the squad as the Dragons responded after a below-par first half to get the vital opener which set them up for victory.

Parkinson said: “He’s a very good player, I think his career tells everything you need to know, but the biggest thing with James is his mentality and his desire to win and be at his best every week and that can be infectious around the group.

“I thought we lacked urgency first half, it was almost a feeling of this will just take care of itself, when everybody knows in football you’ve got to make it happen as a team.

“Second half I thought we responded really well. Sometimes when you’re not at your fluid best, a set play changes the dynamic of the game and it’s an outstanding delivery from James and Fletch has finished it brilliantly.

“I had a chat at half-time that we needed to up our game in certain areas and when we did that, I thought we looked like the team that was going to go and win the game.”

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson felt his side paid the price for switching off in two key moments and for not taking the chances they carved out.

He said: “That little period there has cost us the game, it’s really frustrating because I think it was a really good performance from the team.

“We dominated the first half completely (and) the majority of the second half.

“They’ve had their moments and got the goals in that period and we switched off for the two goals.

“One’s a set play, one we don’t deal with a cross into our box which we knew would be their threats, so it’s frustrating, but we’ve had enough chances at the other end to arguably win and certainly not lose.

“Both boxes have been the difference. I think from box to box we was by far the better team, but it reads 2-0 to them so it’s a frustrating day.

“We have to take those opportunities, we spoke about it all this week in preparation that we don’t necessarily get loads of those chances here and you’re going to have to suffer at times and be under the cosh, but I don’t think we was really.”