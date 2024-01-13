Stephen Clemence pleased to see Gillingham come from behind to beat Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stephen Clemence pleased to see Gillingham come from behind to beat Accrington

By Press Association
Stephen Clemence was pleased with Gillingham’s victory (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Stephen Clemence was pleased with Gillingham’s victory (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Stephen Clemence felt his Gillingham side had got “quite a few monkeys off our back” after coming from behind to win for the first time this season – 2-1 at Accrington.

The Gills made it three wins on the bounce and closed in on the play-off places with the victory.

Accrington teenager Alex Henderson opened the scoring in the 50th minute on his first Sky Bet League Two start, heading home Jack Nolan’s free-kick.

Gillingham equalised after 62 minutes when Connor Mahoney’s corner was headed back across at the far post by Ollie Hawkins and Conor Masterson headed home.

Joe Pritchard hit a post for Stanley before Gillingham scored the winner in the 75th minute when Tom Nichols set up substitute Macauley Bonne and he rifled the ball into the roof of the net.

Clemence said: “I’m delighted with the win in a tight game.

“I was disappointed to concede the goal just after half-time but I still believed the boys would come back into it and it’s something we haven’t done this season – to come back and equalise – and then it’s nice when you make substitutions and they help the team.

“I think it’s the first time we have scored two goals away from home this season and come from behind, so we’ve got quite a few monkeys off our back and it will give us confidence going forward.

“It’s nice to put a little run together. The challenge is to have a better second half of the season than first and we’ve made a good start.

“I’m happy with three wins on the spin, to come from behind, we scored two goals away from home for the first time in I don’t know how long, and I’m happy the subs have come on and made a difference.

“We’ve had a sickness bug in the camp and we’ve shown strength and character.”

Stanley have dropped to mid-table, four points off the top seven.

Manager John Coleman said: “Every time you lead and you lose you are disappointed, especially to concede from a set-piece. We know our roles and we have gone to sleep and been punished for the first.

“It was who was going to get the next goal. We hit the post – I still don’t know how that hasn’t gone in – and had a couple of chances.

“That’s been our luck this season, a couple of bounces go their way and they score, but we’ve got to defend it better.

“We haven’t attacked anywhere near like we can. We can play better than that. We didn’t have the same spark we normally have. I don’t think either side deserved to win the game and we certainly didn’t deserve to lose it.”