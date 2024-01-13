Dave Challinor ready for Stockport’s options to increase after Walsall win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Challinor ready for Stockport’s options to increase after Walsall win

By Press Association
Stockport County manager Dave Challinor is ready to get players back (Tim Markland/PA)
Stockport County manager Dave Challinor is ready to get players back (Tim Markland/PA)

Stockport boss Dave Challinor cannot wait to get some of his injured players back after their hard-fought 3-1 win against Walsall.

The League Two leaders opened the scoring with Akil Wright’s fine strike in first-half stoppage time. And, though they were pegged back by Douglas James-Taylor’s header moments later, they dominated the second half and won thanks to Isaac Olaofe’s goal and a penalty from Paddy Madden late on.

Having ended their brief blip of three games without a win, Challinor admits he is desperate to see the treatment room start to empty.

“You look at where we are and we’ve lost one in 18 or 19 games,” he said. “So that’s still a really good run and we are where we are and we have to make sure we stay in the top places come the end of the season.

“The big thing we have this year is the experience of last season, what that felt like, and if we look at where we are we’re in a worse position than last year because we’ve got 10 players in the treatment room and we can’t wait to get those players back. Once we get them back we feel we’re in a really strong position.

“We knew it would be tough today and I thought in the first half we were a little bit edgy, a bit safe and we didn’t create a massive amount.

“But I think in the second half, after going through the trauma of scoring then conceding within a minute just before half-time, I thought we started the second half really well.

“We got ourselves in front and that gave us the impetus to go and win the game so it’s a brilliant three points, a big three points for us.”

Walsall head coach Mat Sadler refused to be too downbeat after the loss, insisting that only fine margins proved their undoing against the league leaders.

“Goals change football matches, don’t they?” he said.

“I think we were just on the other side of a couple of key moments in the game. A lot of the time those moments decide a game and I think that was two really good teams in this division.

“There was a spell in the first 20 minutes when we were working out their formation and how to go about affecting them and once we did that we felt really comfortable. Their first goal was against the run of play, and we obviously responded quickly.

“There were times when they showed what good footballers they are. But then we fall the other side of those key moments in the game. It was a fantastic goal for their first one. Those key moments were what won the game so it’s hard to be too disappointed.

“The set-play for their second was one we should do better on, and probably something we didn’t work on was their right back (Wright) putting in a hell of a strike from 25 yards for the first.

“That’s football sometimes, though. I’ve still got belief in the guys, in the group, I thought the supporters reaction shows what they saw in us; we came out on the wrong side today so we look forward to putting that right in the next one.”