These are the moments you are in football for – Mike Williamson on late winner

By Press Association
Mike Williamson felt his side deserved their late winner (Andrew Milligan/PA)
MK Dons manager Mike Williamson felt his side were rewarded for their efforts after a last-gasp goal from substitute Ellis Harrison sealed a dramatic 2-1 win over Tranmere at Prenton Park.

During the early exchanges, the visitors looked the more dangerous and took the lead after nine minutes when Alex Gilbey was given the space to charge at the Rovers defence before smashing the ball home from 25 yards.

Tranmere levelled three minutes later when Kieron Morris unleashed a long-range shot of his own that found the net via a deflection, catching Dons goalkeeper Michael Kelly off guard.

Both sides went in search of a winner, with Jordan Turnbull and Connor Jennings each coming close for Rovers and Kyran Lofthouse firing just wide at the other end.

Harrison spurned a glorious chance in the 84th minute, dragging wide of the far post with only Luke McGee to beat.

But he made amends with almost the last kick of the game when he prodded the ball home from close range after Tranmere failed to clear the danger from a corner.

Williamson said: “Credit to the lads. These are the moments you are in football for.

“I thought it was a really good performance, front to back, and we deserved it and the manner in which we got the winner just topped it off.

“Ellis Harrison deserves that because he’s such a great guy, he’s great to have around the place.

“He’s had limited opportunities on the pitch but he has such a positive impact around the club and he deserves all the credit he gets for that winner.

“I have no criticism of the overall performance, we lacked that killer touch in the final third and the scoreline was slightly frustrating at times, but when you put it into context, Tranmere’s goal came from a deflected shot.

“Ultimately, when you look at the stats, it was a very comprehensive performance, so I’m very pleased.”

Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins said: “It was a tough game for us. I highlighted before the game that they are a good footballing side and that’s why the manager has been voted manager of the month.

“We went behind early doors when we were on the attack but great credit to the players, we got back into the game.

“We knew they were going to be a possession-based side and our game plan was to be aggressive, but it’s fair to say we weren’t good enough in the first half.

“We changed the shape in the second half and looked better with three up front and I thought we were in the ascendancy, but obviously at the very end they scored from a set-piece.

“The lads have been fantastic and we’ve had a good week going into the game, but this is how you’re measured and I’m really disappointed we didn’t see it out.”