Nigel Clough left to rue Mansfield’s failure to hold on at Morecambe

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough was left frustrated as his side slipped to third in the table after being denied three points by a spirited Morecambe comeback.

A Baily Cargill goal on the hour looked set to be enough to give the Stags the three points over the Shrimps, but a Charlie Brown goal 12 minutes from time gave the home side a point.

Clough said: “The conditions were difficult for both sides but we scored a really good goal and should have seen it through.’

“At the end of the day it was a good point but you would like more when you go a goal up in a game like this.

“They came at us after we scored and I thought we had got over it but then we gave a sloppy goal away, a goal we shouldn’t concede. We came for the three points, we tried to get the three points but the timing and the nature of their goal was really frustrating for us all.”

Morecambe manager Ged Brannan, who saw four key loan players return to their parent clubs in the week, said: “Mansfield are probably the best team in the league and they will be delighted to be going home with a point because we were by far the better side today.

“We had the better chances and played the better football and I’m delighted for the lads. We went a goal down against the run of play but everyone puffed their chests out, rolled their sleeves up and we scored a tremendous goal and we could have sneaked it.

“There were some outstanding performances all over the park and the reaction from the fans at the end said everything.”

Morecambe started the better with debutants Gwion Edwards and Joe Adams both going close before Mansfield went close to taking the lead on the counter.

George Maris saw a goal-bound shot blocked by Stags’ striker Lucas Akins before top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn saw a stinging long-range shot tipped onto the crossbar by new Morecambe keeper Archie Mair.

Cargill’s goal came after a swift counter, with the defender left unmarked in the box before producing a fine finish.

The Shrimps hit back with a fine goal late on. Adam Mayor played in Yann Songo’o down the left and his low cross was converted by Brown at the far post.