Daniel Farke salutes ‘mature’ Leeds after impressive win at Cardiff

By Press Association
Leeds manager Daniel Farke celebrates after his side’s 3-0 Sky Bet Championship win at Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Leeds manager Daniel Farke celebrates after his side’s 3-0 Sky Bet Championship win at Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)

Daniel Farke hailed Leeds’ “most mature performance” of the season after his side strolled to a 3-0 win at Cardiff.

Fourth-placed Leeds had lost their previous three away games in the Sky Bet Championship, but Patrick Bamford, Daniel James and Georginio Rutter were on target as mid-table Cardiff were swept aside.

“We have had some electrifying performances in the home games with many goals,” said Leeds boss Farke.

“But this was our most mature performance of the whole season.

“Cardiff is always a difficult place to go, to be in so control of the game from the first to the last second makes me pretty happy.

“We kept them totally quiet in their possession and we dominated the ball in a fantastic manner.

“We probably should have scored a few more, but the win was never in doubt and I was especially pleased with the control we had.”

Leeds also had the luxury of missing a penalty at 2-0 ahead with 11 minutes remaining.

Crysencio Summerville struck a post before Rutter rounded off a one-sided contest two minutes from time.

Farke said: “Sometimes when you are so dominant in the first half with a 2-0 lead you are too comfortable and sit back a bit too much.

“But it’s important we stayed with the foot on the gas and pressed them high.

“Cardiff is by far the best side in terms of set-pieces in this league, so it’s important you keep their game from your goal.

“You have to press them high and make sure the ball is in their half and that you are really accurate in your possession.

“I like the mentality. I’ve criticised them in the last away games when we’ve had setbacks – penalties denied and red cards – and found it difficult to grind out a result.

“But we were really on it and showed resilience. It was nice to watch our football, it was pleasing on the eye.”

Cardiff remain within touching distance of the top six, despite taking only four points from their last seven home games.

Boss Erol Bulut is hoping to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, but confirmed post-game that Fenerbahce striker target Mehmet Umut Nayir has joined fellow Turkish club Pendikspor.

Bulut said: “He has signed for Pendikspor. I do not know how the transfer window will go for us.

“We have many names on our list, but it is about the finance.”

On the defeat, Bulut added: “I am not in a good mood, this team can give much much more.

“We didn’t expect to lose a game like that. We know Leeds are a strong team but my players respect them too much.”