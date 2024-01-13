Troy Deeney calls Forest Green players ‘babies’ after Harrogate defeat

Forest Green boss Troy Deeney called his players “babies” and says he has to put up with “nonsense” after a 2-0 home defeat to Harrogate.

Goals from Jack Muldoon and Abraham Odoh gave the visitors all three points against a 10-man Rovers side.

Defeat left Deeney winless in six matches as Forest Green boss and his side dropped to the bottom of Sky Bet League Two.

“If I was able to tell you the amount of nonsense you have to deal with at this place from the players, it is embarrassing,” said Deeney.

A mix-up between Tommy Simkin and defender Dom Bernard gave Harrogate a free-kick 20 yards out but George Thomson’s strike deflected narrowly wide.

Alex Rodriguez was then given a second yellow card for a late challenge on the dangerous Odoh.

Minutes later Odoh drilled a low delivery across the six-yard box that was diverted in by forward Muldoon.

Matty Stevens was denied a superb solo goal at point-blank range by former Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw.

Town winger Odoh then doubled the visitors’ lead, side-footing past Simkin into the far corner.

Deeney added: “I was trying to cosy my way into it but the sledgehammers are going to have to come out and there will be a lot that won’t like it – I don’t care.

“My job is to save this football club in the short term and put it in a better place. At the moment, there are too many babies from top to bottom.

“Reece Brown is 28 years old and my senior midfielder and can’t turn up to work on time. That’s a simple one but Reece is my senior leader of pros and that’s what he does. What example does that set?

“It’s a continuation of nonsense. It won’t be tolerated.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver said: “It was a thoroughly satisfying afternoon.

“You can’t allow yourself to become frustrated (at half-time). We said that if we kept playing like that, we’d more often come out with a win if you just add that edge and have that composure.

“We wanted to have that extra edge after half-time because we were queuing up at times. We were on the front foot, we needed that edge in front of goal but we showed that.

“Everybody is growing in confidence, we’ve got to make sure we do the same in training and build towards hopefully another good performance next weekend.”