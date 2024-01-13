Darren Moore not feeling the pressure despite Huddersfield drawing with Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Darren Moore not feeling the pressure despite Huddersfield drawing with Plymouth

By Press Association
Huddersfield manager Darren Moore insists he is not under pressure (Ben Whitley/PA)
Huddersfield manager Darren Moore insists he is not under pressure (Ben Whitley/PA)

Huddersfield boss Darren Moore insisted he did not feel under increasing pressure after his side were held 1-1 at home by relegation rivals Plymouth.

The Terriers salvaged a hard-earned point after Josh Koroma’s first goal since September cancelled out Morgan Whittaker’s 15th of the season in all competitions for Plymouth.

Some Town fans booed at the final whistle and the club’s American owner Kevin Nagle, watching from the stands, posted on X at the final whistle: “NOT GOOD ENOUGH!!”

The Terriers have won three of their 21 Sky Bet Championship matches since Moore replaced Neil Warnock in September and sit four points above the relegation zone.

When asked to comment on Nagle’s post, Moore said: “I think we’ve all agreed in here that we’ve just dropped two points, so I think it’s fair to agree with that.

“I can only express that even further. We’re on the same page because that’s the high standards that we set here.”

When asked if he thought Nagle’s message was aimed at him, Moore added: “Not at all. We’ve all got the Huddersfield badge on and we all share the same views, so not at all.

“I really don’t mind. Looking at the team, everything he tweets I endorse because the chairman is showing a passion and commitment.

“So really, honestly, I don’t mind. Today the performance was good, but it’s two points dropped.”

The Terriers have won only one of their last nine league games – and two of their last 15 – and failed to win at the John Smith’s Stadium for the 11th time this season, but Moore said he does not feel under pressure.

“No. For me it’s about making sure you put all your energies into the game, to keep the positives going,” he added.

“Of course we want to win games, that’s the business, the industry, it won’t ever change and the next opportunity we get is the next one.

“We all know we’re trying extremely hard to do that. Hopefully, from my positivity and my determination, the boys can continue to do that.”

Plymouth head coach Ian Foster was pleased with his players after his first league game in charge.

Argyle remain winless in the league on the road this season, but the former England Under-20s boss focused on the positives.

He said: “We’ve had four or five days on the grass and I’ve given them an awful lot of tactical and principle information and what was pleasing today was you could see it. They implemented our ideas well.

“The difficulty we’ve got is we’re clearly struggling away from home. We needed a platform to build from and a structure to do that.

“But we’ve also got to find the balance between structurally sound and difficult to beat to having that attacking potency.

“Although the goal was magnificent, I thought that was probably the part of our game that we lacked.”