He’s so strong: Darren Ferguson hails Ephron Mason-Clark after Peterborough win

By Press Association
Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough are now unbeaten in 10 league matches (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Darren Ferguson praised the impact of two-goal Ephron Mason-Clark as Peterborough moved second in League One with a 2-1 win at Charlton.

Mason-Clark put Ferguson’s side ahead in the first half and then secured the points with a 75th-minute second.

The win extends Peterborough’s unbeaten league run to 10 games, and Ferguson was in no doubt Mason-Clark deserved his double.

The Posh manager said: “He’s good player. He’s so strong, he gets kicked around all over the place but he gets up and gets on with it.

“He’s scored two today and that’s 13 for the season. He’s a very, very good player.”

Ferguson was frustrated his side failed to make more of their first-half dominance, but having restored their lead after Alfie May’s 49th-minute equaliser, the manager was satisfied with the way Peterborough maintained their improved run of form on the road.

He said: “Coming into the Christmas period we spoke about improving our away form and we have certainly done that. I think that’s four away wins on the bounce which is very impressive.

“We deserved to win the game overall, we just didn’t finish it off but we dug it out in the end.

“We were completely dominant in the first half, there was no real threat against us. We got the goal but just couldn’t get the second goal.

“Then at the start of the second half we had four unbelievable chances inside 10 seconds and we didn’t manage to take one.

“Any team that comes here and wins, its a good win. It’s a very important win.”

Defeat means Charlton are now without a victory in eight league games.

A poor first-half display was met with boos at half-time, and manager Michael Appleton admitted he shared the fans’ disappointment before highlighting an improved second-half display.

He said: “Obviously the first half was frustrating. We were tentative and showed them a bit too much respect.

“In the second half I thought we were outstanding at times. We came up a top side and we stood toe to toe with them at times and created plenty of opportunities.

“I wanted us to pass the ball quicker and make more runs without the ball. We got that in the second half. I really enjoyed watching us in that second half. It gave me lots of hope and encouragement.

“We have just got to focus on what we are doing. We’ve got 20 games, 60 points to play for. If we get the personnel in we want, I think we can get a lot of those points.”