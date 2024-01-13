Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield bemoans Lincoln’s late equaliser

Matt Bloomfield bemoaned conceding another late goal as Wycombe had to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Lincoln.

Dale Taylor put the hosts ahead in the 29th minute but Ethan Erhahon rifled home an equaliser in the eighth minute of stoppage time to rescue a point.

Bloomfield’s side conceded a 90th-minute equaliser against Port Vale just before Christmas and the 39-year-old vowed to look into the issue.

“The amount of times that we’ve been in a really good position to take points and how that affects where we are in the league table is really frustrating,” he said.

“Yet again, another late goal. We’ve had it a number of times this year and we have to go into depth about why that is happening and try and stop it.

“It’s another game like Port Vale here a couple of weeks ago that we should be walking away with a home win.

“But I guess if you are only at 1-0 and you don’t put your chances away, you run the risk of a late goal going in and we’re kind of just getting punished for both at the minute.”

Taylor opened the scoring after Sam Vokes headed Jack Grimmer’s cross into his path. The Northern Irish striker then headed home as Adam Jackson scrambled to keep the ball out to no avail.

Looking to add to his tally, Taylor’s low strike went just wide before Lincoln almost equalised when Dylan Duffy hit a post.

Joe Taylor, on his debut for Lincoln, saw a goal disallowed for offside in the second half before substitutes Reeco Hackett and Jack Moylan forced Max Stryjek into good saves.

The Wycombe goalkeeper could do nothing about Erhahon’s lofted finish as Lincoln ended a run of four straight defeats.

Imps manager Michael Skubala said: “I thought second half we did really well. We came out and pushed the game.

“We looked like the aggressor and we weren’t as passive. I said to the lads at half-time we need to have courage, courage to get the ball moved up the pitch but courage to be higher as well in our positioning.

“I thought in the second half we did enough to probably nick it to be honest.

“It’s important to have squad depth, it’s important to have different options off the bench and it’s important to have the quality in the squad size, and I thought you saw the impact of the substitutions today.

“I thought Teddy (Bishop), when he came in, did really well and when Reeco (Hackett) came on we saw a bit of the class that we know Reeco can bring.”