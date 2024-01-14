Jake Livermore brace guides Watford to victory at QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jake Livermore brace guides Watford to victory at QPR

By Press Association
Jake Livermore hit both Watford goals (Adam Davy/PA)

Jake Livermore has rarely scored two goals in a season throughout his long career, but he hit two in five minutes to pile more misery on QPR.

Former Tottenham, West Brom, Hull and England midfielder Livermore, now 34, struck twice from outside the area to earn Watford a 2-1 win at Loftus Road.

Lyndon Dykes pulled one back for Rangers but they could not find an equaliser and remain deep in relegation trouble, five points from safety.

QPR started life under new boss Marti Cifuentes with three wins and three draws from seven matches, but have quickly reverted to type – they also contrived to throw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Bournemouth in the FA Cup last weekend.

Cifuentes was able to welcome back Rangers’ main creative threats, Chris Willock and Ilias Chair, who missed the previous two matches through injury.

Willock curled an effort wide and Chair sent a free-kick narrowly over the top to offer Rangers fans some early hope of a rare enjoyable afternoon.

Irish youngster Sinclair Armstrong, who was on target against Bournemouth, also headed a presentable chance over from Kenneth Paal’s cross.

Rangers were on top and created their best opportunity of the first half moments before the interval.

Armstrong broke clear down the right and his low shot was pushed out by Hornets keeper Ben Hamer.

Chair looked odds on to tuck away the rebound but he was denied by a last-ditch challenge from Ryan Andrews.

Just 15 seconds into the second half the lively Armstrong turned Watford full-back Francisco Sierralta and bore down on goal but Hamer clawed his shot wide.

A sharp Hornets counter-attack saw Giorgi Chaskvetadze have a shot deflected narrowly wide before Asmir Begovic’s long throw sent Willock through.

Willock lifted the ball to Armstrong, who held off Andrews only to take a heavy touch which Hamer was able to pounce upon.

QPR’s missed chances cost them on the hour when Livermore collected a cut-back from Matheus Martins 25 yards out, took a touch and curled a superb effort past the despairing dive of Begovic.

Five minutes later he repeated the trick, this time drilling a half-clearance low past Begovic from 20 yards.

Rangers hit back when Dykes tapped in Paul Smyth’s cross at the far post with 13 minutes remaining.

But Hamer made a fine save to keep out Jimmy Dunne’s shot in stoppage time as Watford held on to complete a first league double over QPR since 2005/6 under Aidy Boothroyd.