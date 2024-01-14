Australian Open day one: Novak Djokovic made to battle by teenager Dino Prizmic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Australian Open day one: Novak Djokovic made to battle by teenager Dino Prizmic

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic, right, was pushed hard by teenager Dino Prizmic (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Novak Djokovic, right, was pushed hard by teenager Dino Prizmic (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Croatian teenager Dino Prizmic marked himself out as a name for the future by pushing Novak Djokovic in a four-hour contest at the Australian Open.

The first ever Sunday start at Melbourne Park saw one of its most memorable opening-round matches, with Djokovic finally beating the 18-year-old qualifier 6-2 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4.

Women’s defending champion Aryna Sabalenka followed Djokovic on court and swatted aside Ella Seidel 6-0 6-1 but there was disappointment for Britain’s Jodie Burrage, who lost in three sets to Tamara Korpatsch.

Picture of the day

Dane Sweeny of Australia reacts during his first-round match against Francisco Cerundolo
Dane Sweeny of Australia reacts during his first-round match against Francisco Cerundolo (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Stat of the day

Match of the day

A legend returns

Andre Agassi has not been seen much around the tennis circuit since retirement, bar a short stint coaching Djokovic, but the four-time former champion is back at Melbourne Park, where he spotted a very familiar face.

Longevity

Fallen seeds

Women: Liudmila Samsonova (13), Magda Linette (20), Wang Xinyu (30)
Men: None

Who’s up next?

Andy Murray begins his campaign on Monday against Argentinian 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Naomi Osaka’s return to grand slam tennis is last in the night session on Rod Laver Arena against 16th seed Caroline Garcia after big home hope Alex De Minaur takes on Milos Raonic.

US Open champion Coco Gauff and former Melbourne finalists Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are also in action.