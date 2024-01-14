Bolton fan dies after suffering cardiac arrest during match against Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bolton fan dies after suffering cardiac arrest during match against Cheltenham

By Press Association
Bolton have confirmed the death of a supporter who suffered a medical emergency during Saturday’s abandoned League One contest (Richard Sellers/PA)
The Bolton supporter who suffered a suspected cardiac arrest in Saturday’s abandoned League One clash with Cheltenham has died, the Lancashire club have announced.

Referee Sunny Singh Gill took the players off the field just after 3.30pm as medical staff went to help the supporter, and the match was officially abandoned 30 minutes later.

Bolton have now revealed that 71-year-old Iain Purslow, a lifelong Wanderers fan, was treated at the stadium before he was taken to a hospital where he died.

A statement posted to the club’s official website read: “Bolton Wanderers are deeply saddened to confirm that the supporter taken ill at yesterday afternoon’s home fixture against Cheltenham Town has passed away.

“Lifelong fan Iain Purslow suffered a suspected cardiac arrest during the first half of the game.

“The 71-year-old was given sustained CPR treatment by medical staff and paramedics at the stadium before being taken to hospital where he tragically died.

“Iain, who lives in Oldham, was at the game supporting the Whites with his son Stuart.

“Club Chaplain Phil Mason remained with family members later in the day and the Club will continue to offer the family all the support and care they can – as well as looking to offer support to anyone else impacted by this distressing incident.

Players were removed from the pitch after the match was abandoned
Players were removed from the pitch after the match was abandoned (Richard Sellers/PA)

“The thoughts of everyone connected to Bolton Wanderers are with Iain’s family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.

“Wanderers would also like to thank all those supporters and medical staff who provided assistance, and for the co-operation and understanding of everyone inside the stadium, including our visitors from Cheltenham, on Saturday.”

Tributes to Mr Purslow are planned for Wanderers Tuesday night FA Cup third-round replay at home to Luton, while the Cheltenham League One fixture will be arranged “in due course.”

A Cheltenham statement read: “Cheltenham Town Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the supporter who was taken ill at yesterday’s away fixture against Bolton Wanderers.

“The thoughts of everyone at Cheltenham Town are with Iain’s family, loved ones and the Bolton Wanderers community at this deeply sad time.

“The club would also like to thank the travelling supporters at the game for their co-operation and understanding following the distressing incident.”